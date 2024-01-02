Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Butler 10-3, St. John's 9-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the St. John's Red Storm and the Butler Bulldogs will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Carnesecca Arena. St. John's will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Red Storm beat the Pride 84-79.

Daniss Jenkins was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with nine rebounds and eight assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jordan Dingle was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, Butler's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They took a 85-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Friars. Butler has struggled against Providence recently, as their contest last Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from DJ Davis, who scored 22 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Pierre Brooks II, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Butler struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Red Storm have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 10-3.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. John's was able to grind out a solid win over Butler in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 76-63. Does St. John's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Butler turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

St. John's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.