Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Delaware 7-5, St. John's 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will round out the year against one another at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Carnesecca Arena. The Red Storm will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

St. John's will head into Friday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Tuesday (they won by 28) but on Friday they proved they can win the close ones too. They skirted by Providence 72-70 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Zuby Ejiofor with but a second left in the second quarter. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Red Storm have posted since January 10th.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. John's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Deivon Smith, who went 8 for 15 en route to 17 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Ejiofor, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

St. John's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Delaware came up short against Saint Peter's on Friday and fell 72-64.

Niels Lane put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus two blocks. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January.

St. John's has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for Delaware, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. John's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.8 points per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.