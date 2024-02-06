Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: DePaul 3-19, St. John's 13-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for St. John's. They and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UBS Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Saturday, the Red Storm couldn't handle the Huskies and fell 77-64. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for St. John's in their matchups with the Huskies: they've now lost three in a row.

St. John's loss came about despite a quality game from Daniss Jenkins, who scored 19 points along with six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their tenth straight defeat. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 93-68 walloping at the hands of the Musketeers. DePaul found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their loss, DePaul saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaden Henley, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. Henley didn't help DePaul's cause all that much against the Pirates on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Churchill Abass was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Red Storm have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-9 record this season. As for the Blue Demons, their loss was their fifth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 3-19.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 29.9 rebounds per game. Given St. John's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

St. John's beat the Blue Demons 92-83 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will St. John's repeat their success, or do the Blue Demons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. John's is a big 21.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Storm, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

St. John's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.