Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between St. John's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead DePaul 40-29.

St. John's entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will DePaul step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: DePaul 8-2, St. John's 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

DePaul is 2-8 against St. John's since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

DePaul's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They were the clear victor by a 91-72 margin over Wichita State on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead DePaul to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jacob Meyer, who went 6 for 9 en route to 23 points. Meyer had some trouble finding his footing against Providence on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was CJ Gunn, who went 9 for 12 en route to 22 points.

DePaul was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wichita State only posted 14.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask St. John's). They put the hurt on Bryant with a sharp 99-77 win on Wednesday. Winning may never get old, but the Red Storm sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.

St. John's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zuby Ejiofor, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Aaron Scott was another key player, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

DePaul's win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for St. John's, they pushed their record up to 8-2 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: DePaul has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

DePaul was dealt a punishing 104-77 defeat at the hands of St. John's in their previous matchup back in March. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point DePaul was down 54-28.

Odds

St. John's is a big 11.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Red Storm as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

St. John's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.