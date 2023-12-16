Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Fordham 5-5, St. John's 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will head out on the road to face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. St. John's took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Fordham, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Rams skirted by the Mean Green 60-59 thanks to a clutch shot. The success was a return to things as normal for Fordham, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 80-77 upset defeat to N.J. Tech.

Meanwhile, St. John's unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 86-80 to the Eagles. St. John's found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.1% worse than the opposition.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Chris Ledlum, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The victory got the Rams back to even at 5-5. As for the Red Storm, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fordham came up short against St. John's when the teams last played back in December of 2021, falling 83-69. Can Fordham avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. John's has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Fordham.