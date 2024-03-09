Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Georgetown 9-21, St. John's 18-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FOX

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, St. John's is heading back home. They and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on St. John's, who comes in off a win.

St. John's scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Blue Demons 104-77 on the road. With St. John's ahead 54-28 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Jordan Dingle and Chris Ledlum were among the main playmakers for St. John's as the former scored 19 points along with six assists and the latter scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Nahiem Alleyne, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 71-58 to the Friars. Georgetown has not had much luck with Providence recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Georgetown struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Providence posted 19 assists.

The Red Storm's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 18-12. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.0 points per game. As for the Hoyas, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 14 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season.

St. John's was able to grind out a solid win over Georgetown when the teams last played two weeks ago, winning 90-85. Will St. John's repeat their success, or does Georgetown have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. John's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.