After a tough loss on the road their last time out, St. John's looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against Hofstra.

If St. John's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-4 in no time. On the other hand, Hofstra will have to make due with a 7-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Hofstra 7-5, St. John's 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.50

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Hofstra Pride at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UBS Arena. The timing is sure in St. John's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Hofstra has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Red Storm were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 69-65 to the Huskies.

The losing side was boosted by Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for five straight games.

Meanwhile, the Pride lost to the Rebels on the road by a decisive 74-56 margin last Thursday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Hofstra has scored all season.

Hofstra's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Darlinstone Dubar, who scored 17 points, and Silas Sunday who scored six points along with five rebounds.

The Red Storm's loss dropped their record down to 8-4. As for the Pride, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. John's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, St. John's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

St. John's is a big 8.5-point favorite against Hofstra, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

