Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Michigan 2-0, St. John's 1-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

Michigan has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will take on the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.7% better than the opposition, a fact Michigan proved on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Penguins 92-62 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-23.

Michigan got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Olivier Nkamhoua out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds. Will Tschetter was another key contributor, earning 20 points.

Meanwhile, St. John's gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 90-74 victory over the Seawolves.

St. John's relied on the efforts of Chris Ledlum, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Daniss Jenkins, who earned 17 points along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Wolverines to 2-0 and the Red Storm to 1-0.

Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-14-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Michigan considering the team was a sub-par 2-11 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $876.81. On the other hand, St. John's will play as the favorite, and the team was 14-1 as such last season.

Odds

St. John's is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

