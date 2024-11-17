Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between St. John's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead New Mexico 40-29.

St. John's entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will New Mexico step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: New Mexico 3-0, St. John's 3-0

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos are taking a road trip to face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

St. John's is hoping to do what TX A&M-CC couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to New Mexico's winning streak, which now stands at three games. New Mexico blew past TX A&M-CC 100-81. The Lobos were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Among those leading the charge was Donovan Dent, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists. Kayde Dotson was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 18 points plus two steals.

New Mexico was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, St. John's had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 27.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 66-45 margin over the Seahawks. Fans of the Red Storm have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

St. John's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was RJ Luis Jr., who posted 13 points along with five rebounds.

New Mexico's victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for St. John's, they pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: New Mexico has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

New Mexico is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

St. John's is a big 9.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 8.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

