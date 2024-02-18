Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Seton Hall 16-9, St. John's 14-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

Seton Hall is 8-2 against the Red Storm since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at UBS Arena. St. John's took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Seton Hall, who comes in off a win.

After a disappointing 54 points in their last match, Seton Hall made sure to put some points up on the board against the Musketeers on Wednesday. The Pirates took down the Musketeers 88-70.

Kadary Richmond was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 assists. He didn't help Seton Hall's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Sunday but the same can't be said for this game. Isaiah Coleman was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Red Storm had to settle for a 75-72 loss against the Friars on Tuesday. St. John's has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, St. John's saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sean Conway, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Conway didn't help St. John's cause all that much against the Golden Eagles last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Luis, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Even though they lost, St. John's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Providence only pulled down three offensive rebounds.

The Pirates have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Red Storm, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seton Hall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Seton Hall is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played St. John's.

Odds

St. John's is a solid 6-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.