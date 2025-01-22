Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Xavier 12-7, St. John's 16-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

St. John's and Xavier are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, St. John's blew past Seton Hall, posting a 79-51 win. The Red Storm have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 21 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was RJ Luis Jr., who went 9 for 13 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 80% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024. Another player making a difference was Zuby Ejiofor, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

St. John's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 14 consecutive contests.

Xavier aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They had just enough and edged Marquette out 59-57.

Xavier's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dailyn Swain, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. Swain had some trouble finding his footing against Villanova last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Ryan Conwell, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from downtown.

St. John's has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-3 record this season. As for Xavier, their win bumped their record up to 12-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. John's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, St. John's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

St. John's is a big 8-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. John's and Xavier both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.