St. John's Shamorie Ponds hits clutch overtime game-winner vs. VCU in Legends Classic
Ponds finished with his second 30+ point outing including a go-ahead bucket in the final seconds
St. John's star Shamorie Ponds scored 32 points and dropped five assists in an 82-79 win over Cal on Monday in the Legends Classic. His encore a night later in the event, on Tuesday against VCU, was even better.
Ponds led the Red Storm in their 87-86 win with 35 points on 11-of-25 shooting, and when they trailed by one point in the waning seconds of overtime, he delivered in the clutch with a go-ahead basket that served as the game-icer.
Ponds is averaging 20.3 points and 4.5 assists per game, both down from his sophomore season, but he's getting his numbers more efficiently this season as he continues to improve his NBA Draft stock. Through five games, he's hitting 56.4 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from the 3-point line -- both career-high marks.
It's no coincidence that St. John's has benefited from his hot start. For only the third time since 2010, the Johnnies have won their first five games to open the season and, though it's early, appear to be on a collision course to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Chris Mullin took over the job in 2015.
