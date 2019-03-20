St. John's vs. Arizona State odds: 2019 NCAA Tournament First Four picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The 2019 First Four continues on Wednesday, with the winners earning their way into the Round of 64. No. 11 seeds Arizona State and St. John's will go head-to-head at 9:10 p.m. ET for the right to take on 6-seed Buffalo in the West Region. The Sun Devils are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 152.5 in the latest St. John's vs. Arizona State odds. Both teams find themselves in Dayton because they were one of the last four at-large teams selected for the 2019 NCAA Tournament. However, both teams can challenge Buffalo if they can get a win on Wednesday. So before you make your St. John's vs. Arizona State picks, read the 2019 NCAA Tournament First Four predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that Arizona State should have a major advantage over St. John's in the rebounding department. The Sun Devils are a force on the boards, collecting 76.5 percent of available defensive rebounds and 30.3 percent of offensive boards. Both figures rank them in the top 20 percent of Division-I college basketball teams, and on Wednesday they'll take on a St. John's team that has a propensity for getting smashed on the glass.

The Red Storm grab just 72.1 percent of available defensive rebounds and only 19.6 percent of offensive rebound chances. St. John's is 338th in the nation in total rebounding, while Arizona State comes in at No. 38. Senior forward Zylan Cheatham should be a load for Arizona State after averaging 10.4 boards per game.

However, the Red Storm are strong defensively, so it's no guarantee that Sun Devils will cover the St. John's vs. Arizona State spread.

All season long, Chris Mullins' squad has placed a premium on possession at both ends of the floor. The Red Storm averaged just 10.3 turnovers per game, which was the 14th-best rate in the nation. On the other end, they forced 15.4 turnovers per game, which ranks 23rd.

Arizona State had a season-long turnover differential of just +11 compared to +167 for the Red Storm. With lengthy guards like Shamorie Ponds, L.J. Figueroa, Justin Simon and Mustapha Heron playing the passing lanes, look for St. John's to defend aggressively and look to get out on the break quickly.

