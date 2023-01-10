Who's Playing

Butler @ St. John's

Current Records: Butler 10-7; St. John's 11-6

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Carnesecca Arena at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

2023 "welcomed" the Bulldogs with a 76-51 beatdown courtesy of the Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday. The top scorer for Butler was guard Jayden Taylor (14 points).

The St. John's Red Storm lost a heartbreaker to the Providence Friars when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Red Storm as they fell 83-80 to Providence. A silver lining for St. John's was the play of center Joel Soriano, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Soriano has had at least ten rebounds.

Butler was pulverized by St. John's 91-57 when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Can the Bulldogs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Butler have won eight out of their last 14 games against St. John's.