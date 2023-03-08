Who's Playing

Butler @ St. John's

Regular Season Records: Butler 14-17; St. John's 17-14

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm and the Butler Bulldogs are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 8 at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the Big East Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Red Storm were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 96-94 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. St. John's' defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Dylan Addae-Wusu, who had 25 points and five assists in addition to six boards. Addae-Wusu hadn't helped his team much against the Connecticut Huskies two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Addae-Wusu's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the contest between Butler and the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Bulldogs falling 78-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Butler back was the mediocre play of guard Simas Lukosius, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. John's is stumbling into the matchup with the 23rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. Butler has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 19th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Butler have won nine out of their last 16 games against St. John's.