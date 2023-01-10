Who's Playing

Butler @ St. John's

Current Records: Butler 10-7; St. John's 11-6

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs and the St. John's Red Storm are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Carnesecca Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

2023 "welcomed" Butler with a 76-51 beatdown courtesy of the Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday. The top scorer for the Bulldogs was guard Jayden Taylor (14 points).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for St. John's as they fell 83-80 to the Providence Friars this past Saturday. The loss was just more heartbreak for St. John's, who fell 86-82 when the teams previously met last February. A silver lining for them was the play of center Joel Soriano, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Soriano has had at least ten rebounds.

Butler is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Butler took a serious blow against the Red Storm when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 91-57. Can the Bulldogs avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Butler have won eight out of their last 14 games against St. John's.