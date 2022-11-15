Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ St. John's

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 0-2; St. John's 2-0

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Carnesecca Arena. The Red Storm should still be feeling good after a victory, while Central Connecticut State will be looking to get back in the win column.

St. John's had enough points to win and then some against the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday, taking their matchup 83-68. St. John's' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward David Jones, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds, and guard Dylan Addae-Wusu, who had 14 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Central Connecticut State as they fell 72-70 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday.

St. John's' win brought them up to 2-0 while the Blue Devils' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-2. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Red Storm come into the game boasting the 20th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.30%. Less enviably, Central Connecticut State has allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the 18th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. John's have won both of the games they've played against Central Connecticut State in the last eight years.