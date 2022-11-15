Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ St. John's

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 0-2; St. John's 2-0

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Carnesecca Arena. St. John's will be strutting in after a victory while the Blue Devils will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Central Connecticut State as they fell 72-70 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday.

Meanwhile, St. John's strolled past the Lafayette Leopards with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 83-68. St. John's can attribute much of their success to forward David Jones, who had 20 points along with five boards, and guard Dylan Addae-Wusu, who had 14 points.

Central Connecticut State is now 0-2 while the Red Storm sit at a mirror-image 2-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Devils have allowed their opponents to shoot 50% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. But St. John's comes into the game boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.30%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 28-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -120

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. John's have won both of the games they've played against Central Connecticut State in the last eight years.