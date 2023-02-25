Who's Playing

Connecticut @ St. John's

Current Records: Connecticut 21-7; St. John's 17-12

What to Know

The #18 Connecticut Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UConn and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Huskies and the Providence Friars on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as UConn wrapped it up with an 87-69 win at home. UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Adama Sanogo led the charge as he had 16 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, St. John's was able to grind out a solid victory over the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday, winning 79-70. St. John's can attribute much of their success to center Joel Soriano, who had 16 points along with eight boards, and guard Andre Curbelo, who had 11 points in addition to five steals.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, UConn lost to the Red Storm at home by a decisive 85-74 margin. Can the Huskies avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. John's and Connecticut both have two wins in their last four games.