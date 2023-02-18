Who's Playing

Creighton @ St. John's

Current Records: Creighton 17-9; St. John's 16-11

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm are 3-12 against the #18 Creighton Bluejays since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. St. John's and the Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena. St. John's should still be riding high after a victory, while Creighton will be looking to right the ship.

St. John's beat the DePaul Blue Demons 92-83 on Tuesday. Five players on St. John's scored in the double digits: guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (24), center Joel Soriano (21), guard AJ Storr (14), forward David Jones (13), and forward O'Mar Stanley (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Joel Soriano has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays came up short against the Providence Friars on Tuesday, falling 94-86. One thing holding Creighton back was the mediocre play of guard Baylor Scheierman, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-15, 12-point finish.

The Red Storm are now 16-11 while Creighton sits at 17-9. St. John's is 11-4 after wins this year, and Creighton is 2-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton have won 12 out of their last 15 games against St. John's.