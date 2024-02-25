The No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (20-7) will play their first game since taking down top-ranked UConn when they face the St. John's Red Storm (15-12) on Sunday. Creighton has rattled off four consecutive wins, including its 85-66 win over the Huskies on Tuesday. St. John's snapped its three-game losing skid with a 90-85 win at Georgetown on Wednesday. The Red Storm came up just short in the first meeting between these teams, as the Bluejays escaped with a 66-65 victory at home last month.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The latest St. John's vs. Creighton odds from SportsLine consensus list the Bluejays as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 152.5. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Before tuning into the Creighton vs. St. John's game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Creighton vs. St. John's, the model projects that the Bluejays cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites. Creighton has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven consecutive games against the Red Storm. The Bluejays are also 11-3 in their last 14 matchups against a Big East opponent.

Meanwhile, St. John's limps into Sunday's showdown having lost eight of their last 11 games. The Red Storm have struggled shooting the ball this season, ranking 214th in the nation in field goal percentage (44.11%). SportsLine's model is projecting Creighton's defense to hold St. John's under its season-scoring average on Sunday, which helps the Bluejays cover the spread almost 60% of the time. Stream the game here.

