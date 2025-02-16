The No. 9 St. John's Red Storm will host the No. 24 Creighton Bluejays on Sunday for a battle between the top two teams in the Big East standings. St. John's is 21-4 overall and 12-2 in conference play, while Creighton is 18-7 on the season and has an 11-3 record in the league. The Bluejays won a 57-56 battle on New Year's Eve with oddsmakers listing that matchup as a coin flip, but the Red Storm haven't lost at home yet this season.

This time around, tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Red Storm are favored by 6 points in the latest St. John's vs. Creighton odds, while the over/under is 141.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Creighton vs. St. John's picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Creighton vs. St. John's game:

St. John's vs. Creighton spread: St. John's -6

St. John's vs. Creighton over/under: 141.5 points

St. John's vs. Creighton money line: St. John's: -258, Creighton: +208

Why St. John's can cover

Villanova just ended a 10-game St. John's winning streak on Wednesday. The Red Storm fell short of the Wildcats by a score of 73-71. St. John's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kadary Richmond, who dropped a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists, while Aaron Scott posted 22 points with two steals. Those 10 assists gave Richmond a new career-high.

The Red Storm were ultimately victimized by a great shooting night from Villanova, who shot 53.1% from the floor and went 11-for-24 from the 3-point line. However, Rick Pitino's squad has still covered the spread in five of its last seven outings and has covered in two of three head-to-head matchups with Creighton since Pitino took over.

Why Creighton can cover

Meanwhile, the Bluejays unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 70-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of UConn. The Bluejays were up 37-23 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead. Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Kalkbrenner was a major factor in the New Year's Eve win over St. John's, supplying 16 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots in a defensive battle. The fifth-year senior is averaging 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game and is a driving force in Creighton covering the spread in 12 of 13 games.

How to make St. John's vs. Creighton picks

The model has simulated Creighton vs. St. John's 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total.

So who wins St. John's vs. Creighton, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Creighton vs. St. John's spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 211-154 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.