Who's Playing

DePaul @ St. John's

Current Records: DePaul 5-3; St. John's 8-1

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Carnesecca Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with DePaul winning the first 99-94 at home and the Red Storm taking the second 92-73.

The game between St. John's and the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with St. John's falling 71-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Posh Alexander had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over eight times en route to a 14-point finish.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, DePaul beat the Loyola Chicago Ramblers 78-72 this past Saturday. It was another big night for DePaul's forward Javan Johnson, who had 27 points and six assists.

The Red Storm didn't have too much trouble with the Blue Demons when the two teams previously met in March as they won 92-73. St. John's' win shoved DePaul out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. John's have won ten out of their last 16 games against DePaul.