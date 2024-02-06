The St. John's Red Storm and the DePaul Blue Demons are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UBS Arena. St. John's is 13-9 overall and 9-3 at home, while DePaul is 3-19 overall and 0-6 on the road.

St. John's is favored by 21.5 points in the latest St. John's vs. DePaul odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 148.5 points.

St. John's vs. DePaul spread: St. John's -21.5

St. John's vs. DePaul over/under: 148.5 points

St. John's vs. DePaul money line: St. John's -8000, DePaul +2025

What you need to know about St. John's

The Red Storm couldn't handle UConn and fell 77-64 on Saturday. St. John's loss came about despite a quality game from Daniss Jenkins, who scored 19 points along with six assists and three steals. It was the fifth loss in the last six games for the Red Storm. They are 2-4 ATS during that span.

The competition, however, is a lot lighter in this one. DePaul has struggled this season and hasn't been a good team for bettors to back as the Blue Demons are just 8-14 ATS and 5-11 ATS as underdogs. St. John's, meanwhile, is 11-11 ATS and is 2-0 ATS against teams below .500 on the season, so this could be a good spot for Rick Pitino's side to right the ship.

What you need to know about DePaul

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after a 10th straight defeat. The Blue Demons ended up on the wrong side of a 93-68 blowout loss at the hands of Xavier. Xavier covered the 13.5-point spread in that contest, though the Blue Demons have been able to stay within some larger number recently. They stayed within +24 against Creighton, +18.5 against Marquette and +16 against Butler in the past few weeks.

Complicating matters for DePaul, however, is a rib injury to leading scorer Chico Carter Jr., who is expected to miss this one. Da'Sean Nelson (10.8 ppg), Elijah Fisher (9.4 ppg) and Jeremiah Oden (9.0 ppg) will try to pick up the slack and help keep this one competitive.

How to make St. John's vs. DePaul picks

