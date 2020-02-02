St. John's vs. Georgetown: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch St. John's vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown @ St. John's
Current Records: Georgetown 12-9; St. John's 13-9
What to Know
A Big East battle is on tap between the St. John's Red Storm and the Georgetown Hoyas at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon at Madison Square Garden. The contest is expected to be a close one, with St. John's going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
St. John's suffered a grim 79-59 defeat to the Villanova Wildcats last week. Guard Rasheem Dunn put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Georgetown was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Tuesday as they fell 69-64 to the Butler Bulldogs. Guard Mac McClung had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting.
The losses put the Red Storm at 13-9 and Georgetown at 12-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: St. John's enters the game with 4.5 blocked shots per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Georgetown is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 4.5 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Storm are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 154
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
