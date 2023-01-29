Who's Playing

Georgetown @ St. John's

Current Records: Georgetown 6-15; St. John's 13-8

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the St. John's Red Storm and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 13 of 2020. The Hoyas and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown should still be feeling good after a victory, while St. John's will be looking to regain their footing.

Georgetown didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday, but they still walked away with an 81-76 victory. Guard Primo Spears (21 points) was the top scorer for Georgetown.

Meanwhile, the Red Storm were expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 104-76 loss to the Creighton Bluejays. St. John's' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Joel Soriano, who had 18 points along with nine rebounds, and guard AJ Storr, who had 23 points. Storr's performance made up for a slower game against the Villanova Wildcats last Friday. Storr's points were the most he has had all year.

The Hoyas' victory brought them up to 6-15 while the Red Storm's defeat pulled them down to 13-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the 354th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Georgetown, St. John's ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.9 on average. In other words, Georgetown will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

