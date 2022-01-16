Who's Playing

Georgetown @ St. John's

Current Records: Georgetown 6-7; St. John's 9-5

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Georgetown and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Hoyas winning the first 97-94 at home and St. John's taking the second 94-83.

The matchup between Georgetown and the Butler Bulldogs this past Thursday was not particularly close, with Georgetown falling 72-58. One thing holding Georgetown back was the mediocre play of guard Aminu Mohammed, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-16 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Red Storm came up short against the Connecticut Huskies this past Wednesday, falling 86-78. The losing side was boosted by guard Julian Champagnie, who had 27 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Hoyas are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put Georgetown at 6-7 and St. John's at 9-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown is stumbling into the game with the 51st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average. The Red Storm's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 11th most points per game in college basketball at 82.1. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Injury Report for St. John's

Tareq Coburn: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Rafael Pinzon: Out (Illness)

Injury Report for Georgetown