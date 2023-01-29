Who's Playing

Georgetown @ St. John's

Current Records: Georgetown 6-15; St. John's 13-8

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas haven't won a game against the St. John's Red Storm since Dec. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Georgetown and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Hoyas should still be riding high after a win, while the Red Storm will be looking to regain their footing.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Georgetown beat the DePaul Blue Demons 81-76 last Tuesday. Guard Primo Spears (21 points) was the top scorer for Georgetown.

Meanwhile, St. John's has to be aching after a bruising 104-76 loss to the Creighton Bluejays this past Wednesday. St. John's' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Joel Soriano, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards, and guard AJ Storr, who had 23 points. Storr's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Villanova Wildcats two weeks ago. Storr's points were the most he has had all year.

The Hoyas are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Georgetown's victory brought them up to 6-15 while the Red Storm's defeat pulled them down to 13-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the 354th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Hoyas, St. John's ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.9 on average. In other words, Georgetown will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.