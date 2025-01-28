The 20th-ranked St. John's Red Storm will look to win their seventh game in a row when they take on the Georgetown Hoyas in a key Big East matchup on Tuesday night. St. John's is coming off a 79-71 overtime win over Xavier on Wednesday, while Georgetown dropped a 78-68 decision to Providence on Saturday. The Red Storm (17-3, 8-1 Big East), who are tied for the conference lead with Marquette, are 3-1 on the road this season. The Hoyas (13-7, 4-5 Big East), who are tied with Providence for seventh in the league, are 10-3 on their home court.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. St. John's leads the all-time series 68-57, including a 63-58 win on Jan. 14. St. John's is a 5-point favorite in the latest St. John's vs. Georgetown odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.5.

St. John's vs. Georgetown spread: St. John's -5



St. John's vs. Georgetown over/under: 140.5 points

St. John's vs. Georgetown money line: St. John's -209, Georgetown +172

STJ: The Red Storm have hit the Over in nine of their last 14 road games (+4.60 units)

GTWN: The Hoyas have hit the team total Under in 21 of their last 33 games (+7.50 units)



Why you should back St. John's

Junior guard RJ Luis Jr. has registered six double-doubles on the season, including a 30-point and 10-rebound performance in an 80-68 win over Villanova on Jan. 11. He is coming off a 16-point, seven-rebound and two-assist effort in Wednesday's overtime win over Xavier. In 20 games, including 17 starts, he is averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.8 minutes of action. He is connecting on 45.8% of his field goals and 77.1% of his free throws.

Junior forward Zuby Ejiofor has been red hot of late, and has registered six double-doubles on the year. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last 12 games, including an 18-point, 12-rebound and four-block effort in an 82-72 win at Xavier on Jan. 7. He nearly had a double-double in the win over Georgetown on Jan. 14, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds. In 20 games, including 19 starts, he is averaging 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 30.2 minutes.

Why you should back Georgetown

Freshman forward Thomas Sorber is one of four Hoyas averaging double-figure scoring. In 19 games, including 18 starts, he is averaging 14.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 31.2 minutes. He has seven double-doubles on the season, including a 25-point and 15-rebound performance in Saturday's loss at Providence. He had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a 64-63 win at Villanova on Jan. 20.

Also helping power Georgetown is senior guard Micah Peavy. He is in his first year with the program after spending the past three seasons at TCU, and his freshman year at Texas Tech. In 20 games, including 20 starts, he is averaging 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals in 35.9 minutes. He is coming off a 27-point performance against Providence.

