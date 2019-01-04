St. John's vs. Georgetown: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, watch online
Big East rivals go head-to-head on CBS on Saturday in an appealing conference rivalry game
Big East foes St. John's and Georgetown renew their intense rivalry for the 2018 season on Saturday, and it has a chance to be among the best matchups of the last few years.
Mostly because the Red Storm appear primed and ready to finally get over the hump and into the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Chris Mullin's guidance. At 13-1 and coming off a 20 point smash-down of a very good Marquette club, they aim to take down the Hoyas and secure their first road win of the conference slate.
And setting aside the less-than-stellar nonconference slate, Georgetown has looked impressive this season as well. It has notched wins over Liberty and Butler en route to an 11-3 start, highlighted by a Jan. 2 road win over the Bulldogs. A 2-0 start in league play with a win over St. John's would signify a corner turned under Patrick Ewing as his team readies for the meat of league play.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: St. John's -1.5
No hypberole: St. John's looked good enough to win the league outright when it beat the brakes off Marquette by 20 on New Year's Day. Maybe that was a one-off, maybe it wasn't. But after a soft nonconference schedule, it was clear they were angry about taking an L in their first league game to Seton Hall. If they carry that same fire into D.C. on Saturday, I think the Johnnies get it done. Pick: St. John's 84, Georgetown 80
