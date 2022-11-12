Who's Playing

Lafayette @ St. John's

Current Records: Lafayette 0-1; St. John's 1-0

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will stay at home another game and welcome the Lafayette Leopards at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Carnesecca Arena. The Red Storm will be strutting in after a victory while Lafayette will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. John's made easy work of the Merrimack Warriors on Monday and carried off a 97-72 win. St. John's got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was David Jones out in front shooting 5-for-12 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 21 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Lafayette ended up a good deal behind the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes when they played on Monday, losing 67-54. TJ Berger had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.

St. John's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 23.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered a 20.5-point spread.

The Red Storm are now 1-0 while the Leopards sit at a mirror-image 0-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: St. John's is 362nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 11.9 on average. But Lafayette is stumbling into the matchup with the 10th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 24.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.