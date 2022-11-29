Who's Playing

LIU @ St. John's

Current Records: LIU 1-4; St. John's 7-0

What to Know

The LIU Sharks will head out on the road to face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Carnesecca Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

It looks like the Sharks got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 86-61 walloping at the Northern Illinois Huskies' hands last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, St. John's was able to grind out a solid win over the Niagara Purple Eagles this past Saturday, winning 78-70. It was another big night for the Red Storm's center Joel Soriano, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 19 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Soriano has had at least 12 rebounds. Soriano's points were the most he has had all season.

The Sharks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 29-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

LIU is now 1-4 while the Red Storm sit at 7-0. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: LIU has allowed their opponents an average of eight steals per game, the 46th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Sharks, St. John's enters the game with 9.9 steals per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. In other words, LIU will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 29-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LIU and St. John's tied in their last contest.