Who's Playing

LIU @ St. John's

Current Records: LIU 1-4; St. John's 7-0

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the LIU Sharks at 6:30 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Carnesecca Arena. The Red Storm are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

St. John's was able to grind out a solid victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles this past Saturday, winning 78-70. St. John's got double-digit scores from five players: center Joel Soriano (21), guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (10), guard Montez Mathis (10), forward David Jones (10), and forward O'Mar Stanley (10). That makes it four consecutive games in which Joel Soriano has had at least 12 rebounds. Soriano's points were the most he has had all year.

As for LIU, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 86-61 walloping at the Northern Illinois Huskies' hands this past Wednesday.

St. John's' win lifted them to 7-0 while LIU's loss dropped them down to 1-4. In their win, St. John's relied heavily on Soriano, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 19 boards. LIU will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LIU and St. John's tied in their last contest.