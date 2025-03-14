Rick Pitino's top-seeded St. John's Red Storm (28-4) will face the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (23-9) in the 2025 Big East Tournament semifinals on Friday night. St. John's closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak, including an overtime win at Marquette last Saturday, and it added a 78-57 win over No. 9 seed Butler in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Marquette bounced back from the loss to the Red Storm with an 89-87 win over No. 4 seed Xavier in the quarterfinals. The Golden Eagles trailed by 14 points early in the second half before mounting a comeback.

St. John's vs. Marquette spread: St. John's -4.5

St. John's vs. Marquette over/under: 141.5 points

St. John's vs. Marquette money line: St. John's -213, Marquette +176

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's has been one of the hottest teams in college basketball since the calendar flipped to 2025, losing just one game since the end of December. The Red Storm closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak, wrapping up the campaign with an overtime win at Marquette. Junior guard RJ Luis Jr. posted a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while senior guard Kadary Richmond had a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Luis Jr. had another big outing in the quarterfinal win over Butler on Thursday, finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds. The Red Storm held a double-digit lead at halftime and comfortably covered the spread as 12.5-point favorites. They swept the regular-season series between these teams, and Marquette is coming off a more physically demanding game on Thursday.

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette was swept by St. John's in the regular-season series, but one loss came by six points while the second came on a buzzer-beater in overtime. Senior guard Kam Jones poured in 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists in the overtime loss, and he is coming off another huge performance. Jones surpassed the 2,000-point mark for his career in the comeback win over Xavier, finishing with 28 points on 11 of 22 shooting.

He is averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, and he is capable of taking over a game like this one. David Joplin (13.9 ppg), Stevie Mitchell (10.7) and Chase Ross (10.6) are all scoring in double figures as well. The Golden Eagles have only lost one game by more than six points in the last month.

How to make St. John's vs. Marquette picks

