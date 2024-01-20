No. 17 Marquette (12-5) will aim for back-to-back wins in Big East play when it travels to St. John's (12-6) on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak with an 87-74 win over Villanova on Monday, outscoring the Wildcats by 10 points in the second half. St. John's won four consecutive games, but it is coming off a pair of road losses against then-No. 22 Creighton and Seton Hall. The Red Storm are in fourth place in the Big East standings, while the Golden Eagles are in sixth place.

Tipoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Red Storm are 1.5-point favorites in the latest St. John's vs. Marquette odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5.

St. John's vs. Marquette spread: St. John's -1.5

St. John's vs. Marquette over/under: 156.5 points

St. John's vs. Marquette money line: St. John's -125, Marquette +105

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's will be thrilled to return home following a pair of road losses, as the Red Storm have been outstanding in New York this season. They have not lost a home game since mid-November, picking up conference wins over Xavier, Butler and Providence in this building. Senior center Joel Soriano had 16 points, eight assists and four rebounds against the Friars, shooting 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Red Storm added a quality performance on the road against then-No. 22 Creighton last Saturday, covering the 6.5-point spread in a 66-65 loss. Soriano finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. St. John's has covered the spread in six of its last seven home games against Marquette, and it has covered in 10 of its last 14 games overall this season.

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette has won five of the last six meetings between these teams, and it is coming off an 87-74 win over Villanova on Monday. Junior guard Kam Jones had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, shooting a red-hot 10 of 12 from the floor. Senior guard Tyler Kolek filled up the stat sheet as well, finishing with 21 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, while senior forward Oso Ighodaro had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Golden Eagles scored more than 85 points for the fifth time this season, shooting a season-best 58.7% from the floor. They dominated Providence in the paint, outscoring the Friars 60-18 to take complete control of the game. St. John's is riding a two-game losing streak and could be without head coach Rick Pitino for the second straight game due to COVID-19.

