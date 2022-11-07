Who's Playing

Merrimack @ St. John's

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm and the Merrimack Warriors will face off at 6:45 p.m. ET November 7th at Carnesecca Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. While St. John's was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 17-15. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Merrimack (14-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Red Storm were 12th best (top 3%) in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 79.6 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Warriors ranked 350th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the squad accrued only 61.4 on average (bottom 101%). The good news for Merrimack, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

St. John's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:45 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:45 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 22-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.