Who's Playing

Merrimack @ St. John's

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors and the St. John's Red Storm will face off at 6:45 p.m. ET November 7th at Carnesecca Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Warriors (14-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, St. John's was on the positive side of .500 (17-15) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Merrimack was 350th worst when it came to points per game last season, with the squad coming up with only 61.4 on average (bottom 101%). The Red Storm's offense has more to brag about, as they they were 12th best (top 3%) in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 79.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:45 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:45 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.