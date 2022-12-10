Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ St. John's

Current Records: New Hamp. 3-5; St. John's 9-1

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will play host again and welcome the New Hamp. Wildcats to Carnesecca Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET Saturday. The Red Storm are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The DePaul Blue Demons typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday St. John's proved too difficult a challenge. St. John's took down DePaul 86-67. Center Joel Soriano was the offensive standout of the game for St. John's, posting a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Soriano has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Boston College Eagles 74-71. It took four tries, but the Wildcats can finally say that they have a win on the road. Forward Clarence O. Daniels II took over for New Hamp., finishing with 34 points (a whopping 46% of their total) along with 14 boards.

The Red Storm are the favorite in this one, with an expected 22.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with St. John's, who are 5-5 against the spread.

St. John's is now 9-1 while New Hamp. sits at 3-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. John's ranks 34th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.4 on average. Less enviably, the Wildcats have only been able to knock down 37.50% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Hamp.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. John's won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.