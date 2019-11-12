St. John's vs. New Hamp.: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch St. John's vs. New Hamp. basketball game
Who's Playing
St. John's (home) vs. New Hamp. (away)
Current Records: St. John's 2-0; New Hamp. 2-0
Last Season Records: St. John's 21-12; New Hamp. 5-24
What to Know
The St. John's Red Storm will take on the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at home. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, St. John's took down the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 87-57 on Saturday. St. John's can attribute much of their success to G Mustapha Heron, who shot 6 for 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.
New Hamp. narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Holy Cross Crusaders 87-83.
The Red Storm are the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. John's rank ninth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 98 on average. New Hamp. displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 22nd most points per game in the league at 90. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Storm are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
