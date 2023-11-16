The St. John's Red Storm battle the North Texas Mean Green in the first round of the Charleston Classic on Thursday at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. The Red Storm (1-1), who are coming off an 89-73 loss to Michigan on Monday, are making their second appearance in the tournament, and first since 2012. The Mean Green (2-0), who are coming off a 75-64 win over Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday, are the defending 2023 NIT champions. North Texas won a program record 31 games last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

St. John's vs. North Texas spread: St. John's -2.5

St. John's vs. North Texas over/under: 137 points

St. John's vs. North Texas money line: St. John's -144, North Texas +122

STJ: The Red Storm have hit the moneyline in 3 of their last 8 away games (+4.40 units)

NT: The Mean Green have hit the moneyline in 31 of their last 37 games (+17.05 units)

Why St. John's can cover

Senior center Joel Soriano leads the Red Storm through the first two games at 18.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. He was the 2022-23 Big East Most Improved Player, and was named to the All-Big East second team. He averaged career highs in scoring (15.2) and rebounding (11.8) in 2022-23, and was second in Division I with 25 double-doubles. This season, Soriano was named a Preseason All-Big East first team selection and is on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Preseason watch list.

Graduate guard Daniss Jenkins is also off to a solid start to the season and is averaging 13.5 points and five assists per game. The transfer from Iona, logged 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting with eight assists and seven rebounds against Stony Brook on Nov. 7. At Iona, he led the Gaels to the NCAA Tournament, and started all 35 games as they went 27-8 and earned the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles. He averaged 15.6 points and reached double-figure scoring in 31 games. See which team to pick here.

Why North Texas can cover

The Mean Green, who return three starters from a year ago, have been led by junior forward Aaron Scott. In two games, he is averaging 22 points, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal. He played in and started all 38 games for North Texas a year ago, averaging seven points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one steal. He led the team with 210 total rebounds, and had a season field goal % of 58.4.

Also helping power North Texas is junior guard CJ Noland. He is averaging 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, including an 18-point performance on Saturday in the win over Omaha. The transfer from Oklahoma played in 26 games for the Sooners last season, making eight starts. In 2022-23, he averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game and had a season-high five rebounds twice. See which team to pick here.

