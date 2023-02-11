Who's Playing

Providence @ St. John's

Current Records: Providence 18-6; St. John's 14-11

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #20 Providence Friars and are hoping to record their first win since March 3 of 2021. St. John's and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Providence will be strutting in after a victory while the Red Storm will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for St. John's as they fell 68-66 to the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday. A silver lining for St. John's was the play of guard Posh Alexander, who had 17 points and six assists along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Providence and the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Providence wrapped it up with a 74-62 victory at home. The Friars got double-digit scores from four players: guard Bryce Hopkins (17), forward Ed Croswell (12), guard Devin Carter (12), and guard Noah Locke (11).

The Red Storm are expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

St. John's was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 83-80 to Providence. Maybe St. John's will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FOX

Odds

The Friars are a 5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Providence have won 11 out of their last 15 games against St. John's.