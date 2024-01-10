The St. John's Red Storm (11-4) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Providence Friars (11-4) on Wednesday night. St. John's lost a close road game at then-No. 5 UConn on Dec. 23, but it has responded with three straight victories. The Red Storm upset Villanova as 3.5-point road underdogs on Saturday, improving to 3-1 in Big East play. Providence won its first two conference games, but it has dropped back-to-back games since then.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. St. John's is favored by 7.5 points in the latest St. John's vs. Providence odds, while the over/under is 144.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Providence vs. St. John's picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 season on a 105-69 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 12-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Providence-St. John's. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

St. John's vs. Providence spread: St. John's -7.5

St. John's vs. Providence over/under: 144.5 points

St. John's vs. Providence money line: St. John's -324, Providence +258

St. John's vs. Providence picks: See picks here

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's is playing its best basketball of the season, having won five of its last six games heading into this matchup. The Red Storm's lone loss during that stretch came against then-No. 5 UConn, but they easily covered the 11-point spread in the 69-65 final. They have responded with wins over Hofstra, Butler and Villanova, winning the latter two games by double digits.

Senior center Joel Soriano led the team with 20 points and eight rebounds in the 81-71 win over Villanova on Saturday, shooting 7 of 10 from the floor. Soriano is one of the premier big men in college basketball, averaging a double-double with 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. St. John's held Villanova to 38.8% shooting overall and 21.4% from 3-point range, picking up its first win at Villanova since 1993.

Why Providence can cover

Providence is playing without second-leading scorer Bryce Hopkins due to a torn ACL, but it still has two other high-level scorers. Junior guard Devin Carter is averaging a team-high 16.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, while senior forward Josh Oduro is adding 14.3 points and 6.5 boards. Carter poured in 25 points and completed his double-double with 10 rebounds in a loss to Creighton on Saturday, helping Providence cover the spread as an 11.5-point road underdog.

Senior guard Ticket Gaines nearly posted a double-double as well, scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds to reach double figures for the fourth time in his last five games. St. John's is coming off a rare win at Villanova and has a showdown at No. 22 Creighton on deck, making this a look-ahead spot against a Providence team that is playing without one of its star players. The Friars have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, and they have won 12 of the last 17 meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make St. John's vs. Providence picks

The model has simulated Providence vs. St. John's 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins St. John's vs. Providence, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 105-69 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.