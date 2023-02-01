Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ St. John's

Current Records: Seton Hall 13-9; St. John's 14-8

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm are 4-12 against the Seton Hall Pirates since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. St. John's and Seton Hall will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Red Storm skirted by the Georgetown Hoyas 75-73 on Sunday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard AJ Storr with 0:04 remaining. St. John's got double-digit scores from four players: forward David Jones (17), guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (15), center Joel Soriano (12), and Storr (12).

Meanwhile, Seton Hall made easy work of the Butler Bulldogs this past Saturday and carried off a 70-49 win. Guard Dre Davis (15 points) was the top scorer for Seton Hall.

Barring any buzzer beaters, St. John's is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The wins brought the Red Storm up to 14-8 and the Pirates to 13-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. John's enters the matchup with 8.7 steals per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Less enviably, Seton Hall has allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 25th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Red Storm are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seton Hall have won 12 out of their last 16 games against St. John's.