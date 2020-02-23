St. John's vs. Seton Hall odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions from proven computer model

A Big East battle is on tap between the St. John's Red Storm and the No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at the Prudential Center. The Pirates are 19-7 overall and 10-3 at home, while St. John's is 14-12 overall and 1-5 on the road. Seton Hall has won 13 of its last 16 games. St. John's, meanwhile, has lost four of its last five. The Pirates are favored by 10.5-points in the latest Seton Hall vs. St. John's odds, while the over-under is set at 148.5. Before entering any St. John's vs. Seton Hall picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Seton Hall vs. St. John's spread: Seton Hall -10.5

Seton Hall vs. St. John's over-under: 148.5 points

Seton Hall vs. St. John's money line: Seton Hall -641, St. John's +460

What you need to know about Seton Hall

Seton Hall escaped with a win against the Butler Bulldogs by the margin of a single basket, 74-72. Four players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: guard Quincy McKnight (18), guard Myles Powell (16), center Romaro Gill (15), and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (15).

Seton Hall has also had a ton of success on its home floor against St. John's. In fact, the Pirates are 5-0 in their last five home games against St. John's. However, Seton Hall is 0-4-1 against the spread in its last five games on its home floor.

What you need to know about St. John's

St. John's was close but ultimately came up short on Monday as the Red Storm fell 77-74 to the Xavier Musketeers. Guard LJ Figueroa had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 2-for-17 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court. St. John's enters Sunday's matchup against Seton Hall averaging 75.1 points per game on offense. The Red Storm are led by Figueroa, who's averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. In addition, St. John's is 5-1 against the spread in its last six meetings against Seton Hall.

