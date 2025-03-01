Big East rivals face off in the Big Apple as the No. 7 St. John's Red Storm (25-4, 16-2) face the Seton Hall Pirates (7-21, 2-15) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. St. John's has a firm hold on first place and is looking to lock up its first conference title in over 30 years, while Seton Hall sits near the bottom of the Big East standings. Rick Pitino's team is riding a four-game winning streak heading into Saturday's game while the Pirates look to stop a three-game skid.

Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The latest St. John's vs. Seton Hall odds from SportsLine consensus list St. John's as the 20.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 133.5. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated St. John's vs. Seton Hall 10,000 times and revealed its best bets for this game. See all the college basketball picks from SportsLine right here.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball best bets for St. John's vs. Seton Hall (on Paramount+) on Saturday:

Over 133.5 (-111)

The Over has hit in three of the last four games for Seton Hall and three of the last five for St. John's. The Red Storm rank 63rd in the country in scoring offense (78.6 ppg). St. John's junior guard RJ Luis Jr. leads his team with 17.7 points per game and has eclipsed 20 points in two of his last three outings. Seton Hall sophomore guard Isaiah Coleman has also put up 20-plus points in three of his last five games, including 23 in a 69-68 overtime win against UConn. See all of the model's Saturday college basketball picks here.

The Pick: Over 131.5 -- The Over hits in 63% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: St. John's 78, Seton Hall 60

Bonus Saturday CBB pick: SportsLine's college basketball expert Thomas Casale, who is 16-5 (+1025) on his last 21 CBB money-line picks, has locked in his best bet for Saturday right here.

Seton Hall +20.5 (-110)

Despite their dismal record, the Pirates have covered the spread 12 times this season and have gone 3-1-0 ATS over their last four games. St. John's covered a 9.5-point spread against Seton Hall earlier this season for a 79-51 win, but has been inconsistent covering against sub-par teams like Villanova and Providence. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

The Pick: Seton Hall +20.5 -- The Pirates cover in 58% of simulations

Projected final score: St. John's 78, Seton Hall 60

Bonus Saturday CBB pick: SportsLine's model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 roll (+5) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. It has revealed 5 A-rated picks for Saturday that you can see right here.

Want more college basketball picks for Saturday?

You've seen the model's college basketball best bets for St. John's vs. Seton Hall. Now, get picks for every game from SportsLine's model that's on a 220-160 roll on college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Visit SportsLine to get all of its college basketball picks for Saturday right here.

Also be sure to see the Saturday college basketball picks from SportsLine's Thomas Casale. He's on a 16-5 (+1025) run on college basketball money-line picks and you visit SportsLine here to get all his picks.

And don't forget to watch Seton Hall vs. St. John's and other select college basketball games on CBS and Paramount+. Get a free seven-day trial right here.