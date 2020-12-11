Teams that have been playing well recently meet up on Friday afternoon when the St. John's Red Storm travels to take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 4:30 p.m. ET in Big East action. St. John's is off to a 5-1 start overall and has a 3-3 mark against the spread. The Pirates started 2-3 but have won two straight as they enter this matchup with a 3-3 record and a 4-2 ATS record.

The latest St. John's vs. Seton Hall odds list the Pirates as 4.5-point favorites, down three points from the opening line. The over-under for total points expected is set at 149.5.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall spread: Seton Hall -4.5

St. John's vs. Seton Hall over-under: 149.5 points

St. John's vs. Seton Hall money line: Seton Hall -213; St. John's +172

What you need to know about St. John's



St. John's is coming off a 2019-20 campaign where it finished 17-15 overall, but just 5-13 in the Big East. That squad was extremely impressive out of conference as it started 11-2 and knocked off teams such as Arizona and West Virginia. The Red Storm, however, had to settle for the No. 9 seed in the conference tournament, where they knocked off Georgetown in the first round before seeing their matchup against Creighton cancelled mid-game due to COVID-19 concerns.

This season, St. John's has mostly taken care of business with a 5-1 mark highlighted by a 97-93 win over Boston College. A 74-68 setback against BYU is the only blemish. Though he's missed two games with an ankle injury, guard Julian Champagnie has been a force when healthy, leading the team with 22 points and seven rebounds per game.

What you need to know about Seton Hall

The Pirates have played a tough early-season schedule and enter this matchup 3-3. After dropping their opener 71-70 against Louisville, they knocked off Iona before falling to Rhode Island and Oregon. A 98-92 win over Penn State and then a blowout 78-45 victory against Wagner in their last two games, however, should have the Pirates confident heading into Big East play.

Much of Seton Hall's production has come from two players -- guard Jared Rhoden and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. Rhoden is averaging 15.7 points and 7.2 rebounds, while Mamukelashvili leads the team with 18.5 ppg and is tied with Rhoden for the team lead with 7.2 rpg.

