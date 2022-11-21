Who's Playing

Temple @ St. John's

Current Records: Temple 3-2; St. John's 4-0

What to Know

The Temple Owls will take on the St. John's Red Storm at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday at Barclays Center. Temple isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Owls beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 72-66 this past Friday. Forward Jamille Reynolds and guard Hysier Miller were among the main playmakers for Temple as the former had 17 points along with nine rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 12 points and ten dimes in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, St. John's made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Thursday and carried off a 70-50 victory. St. John's' center Joel Soriano was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 18 rebounds and 17 points in addition to three blocks.

Temple is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Wagner Seahawks Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 76-73. In other words, don't count St. John's out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.