The No. 18 Connecticut Huskies will try to avenge a loss to the St. John's Red Storm from last month when the Big East foes meet in a rematch on Saturday. UConn was stunned by St. John's as a 14.5-point home favorite on Jan. 15, getting outscored by 11 points in the second half. The Huskies are in fifth place in the Big East standings, while St. John's is tied for eighth. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. The latest UConn vs. St. John's odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Huskies as 7-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 152. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch St. John's vs. UConn

St. John's vs. UConn date: Saturday, Feb. 25

St. John's vs. UConn time: Noon ET

St. John's vs. UConn TV channel: CBS

St. John's vs. UConn live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 7 days)

College basketball picks for UConn vs. St. John's

Before tuning into the St. John's vs. UConn game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For UConn vs. St. John's, the model projects that the Huskies cover the spread. UConn has found its best form of conference play over the past few weeks, winning five of its last six games coming into this rematch. The Huskies made a statement when they cruised to an 87-69 win over No. 20 Providence on Wednesday, giving them their third rematch win of the season against teams that beat them early in Big East play.

They have only been swept by Xavier so far this season, and St. John's does not have the firepower to achieve that feat on Saturday. UConn dominated Providence on the boards in Wednesday's game, outrebounding the Friars 38-19. It was the most rebounds allowed and the fewest rebounds collected by Providence in a game this season.

Adama Sanogo leads UConn with 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while Jordan Hawkins is adding 16.5 points per game. St. John's is 2-10 in its 12 games against teams other than Butler, DePaul and Georgetown in the Big East, losing seven of those games by double-digits. SportsLine's model believes another convincing loss is on the way for the Red Storm, as UConn covers the spread well over 50% of the time. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS and much more.