St. John's vs. Villanova: How to watch on TV, live stream online, prediction, line, pick

The Wildcats will go for their ninth consecutive win on Wednesday. CBS Sports

St. John's basketball is coming off of its biggest win of the season, but its job isn't getting any easier. The Red Storm will now have to face off against No. 1 Villanova, who are in the midst of a nine-game win streak and a 22-1 season. St. John's is yet to win a conference match-up, going 0-11 in the Big East. It's now trying to change its fortunes against the best team in the country.

It'll be no mean feat. Villanova has looked next to unstoppable this season, with its only loss coming to Butler. Since then, Nova has been dominant. With that being said, in that nine-game win streak, two of them have been by single digits. One against Marquette. The other? St. John's. Villanova will have to do it again to stay atop the national standings, and Xavier is right on its heels in Big East standings.

Viewing information

When : Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. ET



: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. ET Where : Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia



: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia TV : CBS Sports Network



: CBS Sports Network LIVE stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

All of this, of course, is presuming that Philadelphia is still standing after its Super Bowl win. Villanova is hanging onto No. 1 in a tough season. For St. John's, however, there's no time like the present for that first conference win.

