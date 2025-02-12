The ninth-ranked St. John's Red Storm look to win their 11th consecutive game when they battle the Villanova Wildcats in a key Big East matchup on Wednesday night. St. John's is coming off a 68-62 win over UConn on Friday, while Villanova downed Xavier 80-68 on Sunday. The Red Storm (21-3, 12-1 Big East), who lead the conference, are 5-1 on the road this season. The Wildcats (14-10, 7-6 Big East), Who are fifth in the league, are 11-3 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pa., is set for 6 p.m. ET. St. John's earned an 80-68 win over Villanova in their first meeting on Jan. 11. St. John's is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Villanova vs. St. John's odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5. Before making any St. John's vs. Villanova picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on St. John's vs. Villanova. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Villanova vs. St. John's:

St. John's vs. Villanova spread: St. John's -3.5



St. John's vs. Villanova over/under: 139.5 points

St. John's vs. Villanova money line: St. John's -162, Villanova +136

STJ: The Red Storm have hit the money line in 26 of their last 33 games (+11.25 units)

VIL: The Wildcats have hit the team total under in 12 of their last 21 home games (+1.91 units)



St. John's vs. Villanova picks: See picks at SportsLine



St. John's vs. Villanova streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back St. John's

Junior guard RJ Luis Jr. has been a catalyst for the Red Storm offense. He is coming off a 21-point and seven-rebound effort in the win over 19th-ranked UConn. He registered a double-double in a 70-64 win over No. 11 Marquette on Feb. 4, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 boards. In 24 games, including 21 starts, he is averaging 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.8 minutes.

Junior forward Zuby Ejiofor has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past 16 games. He has also registered seven double-doubles on the year, including a 13-point and 13-rebound effort in the win over Marquette. In an 82-72 win at Xavier on Jan. 7, he scored 18 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking four shots. In 24 games, including 23 starts, he is averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and one assist in 31 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Villanova

Senior forward Eric Dixon has been red hot of late, and is coming off a 24-point, five-rebound and three-assist performance in the win over Xavier on Sunday. He scored 29 points with six rebounds and three assists in a 64-63 loss to Georgetown on Jan. 20. He is connecting on 47.4% of his field goals, including a blistering 44.1% from 3-point range, and 85.7% from the free throw line. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 23.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34.3 minutes.

Senior guard Wooga Poplar has also been red hot from the floor. He is connecting on 48.6% of his field goals, including 40% from 3-point range, and 84.7% of his free throws. He poured in 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added four steals against Xavier. In 24 games, including 22 starts, he is averaging 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make St. John's vs. Villanova picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Villanova vs. St. John's and which side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.